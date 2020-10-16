Brokerages Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

CWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

CWT traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. 1,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,313. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 64.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 425,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 167,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at $528,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,294,000 after acquiring an additional 77,544 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 690.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 64,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

