Brokerages Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Price Target at $41.14

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. BofA Securities upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st.

GEF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.86. 1,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,671. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,097.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Greif by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,015,000 after acquiring an additional 270,267 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Greif by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 126,712 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth $1,223,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Greif by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $1,058,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

