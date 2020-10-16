Brokerages Set Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Target Price at $33.83

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

HRTX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. 2,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,430. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 45.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 884,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 46,816 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

