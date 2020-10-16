Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Price Target at $23.17

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Huntsman by 724.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

