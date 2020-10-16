Brokerages Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT at $21.67

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $65,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $149,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,732. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. 4,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,824. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.