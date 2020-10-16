Brokerages Set Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) PT at GBX 115.50

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 115.50 ($1.51).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.88) price objective (down from GBX 113 ($1.48)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire Healthcare Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 136 ($1.78) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 97 ($1.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of SPI stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 111.40 ($1.46). The stock had a trading volume of 493,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The firm has a market cap of $385.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

