Brokerages Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Price Target at $165.93

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.93.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $180.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

