Brokers Offer Predictions for Metacrine, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Metacrine in a report released on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Metacrine’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTCR. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

MTCR stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

In other news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments bought 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $499,993.00.

Metacrine Company Profile

There is no company description available for Metacrine, Inc.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.