Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

BPY stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,683,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after acquiring an additional 637,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 26.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

