BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BRT Apartments from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 54.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 70.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 119.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

