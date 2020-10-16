Bruderman Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,104 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 4.2% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 423,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,423 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 123.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.21. 90,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,977,711. The company has a market cap of $240.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

