Bruderman Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.3% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $2,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 269,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,184,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

