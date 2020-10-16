Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.4% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.21. The company had a trading volume of 42,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.43. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

