Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 875 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.5% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.49. 35,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,109. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $309.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

