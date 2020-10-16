Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.94.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $30,064.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Bruker by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 604,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

