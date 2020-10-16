Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BMTC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bryn Mawr Bank from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Hovde Group cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ BMTC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.