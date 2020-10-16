BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $387.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day moving average of $146.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

