BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,912 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,912 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 138,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $439,176,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

NYSE:DIS opened at $127.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $230.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

