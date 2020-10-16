BTIG Research Raises Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $160.00

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IRTC. BidaskClub raised Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Colliers Secur. raised Irhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.10.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $244.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $261.05.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total value of $4,027,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,222.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $10,737,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,234 shares of company stock valued at $22,034,481 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,982,000 after acquiring an additional 44,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after acquiring an additional 505,219 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 2,336.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,675,000 after acquiring an additional 733,766 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,273,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares during the period.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.