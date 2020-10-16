Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,363. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.