Bunzl’s (BZLFY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BZLFY. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of BZLFY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.27. 15,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. Bunzl has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

