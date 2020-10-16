Bunzl’s (BZLFY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BZLFY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Bunzl stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,363. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

