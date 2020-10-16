Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BVRDF. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

BVRDF stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

