C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHRW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

