Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

CABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.31.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

NASDAQ CABA opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $267.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 533.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.