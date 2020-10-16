Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

CABO opened at $1,838.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,812.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,795.60. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,853.20, for a total value of $618,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total value of $546,091.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,385.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,077 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 15.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Cable One by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cable One by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Cable One by 8.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

