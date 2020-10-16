Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several research analysts have commented on CBT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 17.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,154,000 after acquiring an additional 306,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 113.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after acquiring an additional 306,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,838,000 after acquiring an additional 237,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cabot by 121.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 401,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 220,311 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 134,039 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,388. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cabot has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.