Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cadiz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter worth $788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadiz by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cadiz by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Cadiz in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.