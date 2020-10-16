Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) & Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Critical Analysis

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Cameco alerts:

58.1% of Cameco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Denison Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cameco has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denison Mines has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cameco and Denison Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco 0 1 5 0 2.83 Denison Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cameco currently has a consensus target price of $14.10, indicating a potential upside of 51.61%. Given Cameco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cameco is more favorable than Denison Mines.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cameco and Denison Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco $1.40 billion 2.62 $55.77 million $0.08 116.25 Denison Mines $11.72 million 17.95 -$13.67 million ($0.02) -16.80

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than Denison Mines. Denison Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cameco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cameco and Denison Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco 2.26% 1.21% 0.80% Denison Mines -104.48% -7.57% -5.31%

Summary

Cameco beats Denison Mines on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors; and provides consulting services to CANDU operators. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.