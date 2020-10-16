CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $1.84. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 10,476 shares trading hands.

CANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S alerts:

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.