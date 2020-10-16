Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $1.84. Can-Fite BioPharma shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 10,476 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 246.30% and a negative net margin of 781.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.