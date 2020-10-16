Canaccord Genuity Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $380.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWLO. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $300.04.

Twilio stock opened at $325.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.91. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of -121.15 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total value of $922,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,619,000 after acquiring an additional 803,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 158.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after acquiring an additional 757,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,515,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,178.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,386,000 after purchasing an additional 488,927 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

