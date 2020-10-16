Canaccord Genuity Cuts Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) Price Target to C$0.75

Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.15 to C$0.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
PAT stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.40. 1,033,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.85 million and a PE ratio of -16.90. Patriot One Technologies has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$3.01.
About Patriot One Technologies
