Canaccord Genuity Cuts Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) Price Target to C$0.75

Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.15 to C$0.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PAT stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.40. 1,033,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.85 million and a PE ratio of -16.90. Patriot One Technologies has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$3.01.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies. The company's principal product is PATSCAN CMR, a cognitive microwave radar concealed weapons detection system to combat active shooter threats before they occur, which is used in traffic areas, such as entryways, hallways, and stairwells, as well as other public spaces in airports, stadiums, schools, and other spaces.

