Canaccord Genuity Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $380.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWLO. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twilio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $300.04.

Twilio stock opened at $325.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.91. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of -121.15 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,455,000 after purchasing an additional 239,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Twilio by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 158.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

