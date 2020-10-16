Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Lifted to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.84.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$23.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion and a PE ratio of 909.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.6043256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,360,724.85.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

