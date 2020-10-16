Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSIQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 149.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 661,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 35.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 452,745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $7,406,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $5,660,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $32,319,000 after buying an additional 284,991 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.55. 14,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

