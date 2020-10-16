Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Candente Copper Corp (TSE:DNT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Candente Copper shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 70,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $21.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Candente Copper (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company focuses on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Cañariaco Norte deposit, the Cañariaco Sur deposit, and Quebrada Verde prospect located in the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes, Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.