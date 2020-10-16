Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

NYSE:CNNE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.66. 126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Cannae has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $5.85. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cannae will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,964.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,939,000 after purchasing an additional 895,105 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $15,422,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cannae by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

