Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $17.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $1,718,257.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,165.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.