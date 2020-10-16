Capital One Financial Weighs in on Ventas, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Ventas in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $73.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 27.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ventas by 8.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 62.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after acquiring an additional 116,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 20.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

