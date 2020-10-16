Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.79.

TSE CPX traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 265,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.31. Capital Power Co. has a 52-week low of C$20.23 and a 52-week high of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$397.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 1.8335868 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.

