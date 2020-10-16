Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given New $34.00 Price Target at CIBC

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capital Power from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital Power from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital Power from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.

CPXWF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.

