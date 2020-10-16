CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD (LON:CIFU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD (LON:CIFU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.18. CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.20.

About CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD (LON:CIFU)

Carador Income Fund plc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO Capital Partners International LLP. The fund is co-managed by GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in Senior Notes of CDOs collateralized by senior secured bank loans and equity and mezzanine tranches of CDOs.

