Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

CCL stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

