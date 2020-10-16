Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.71.
Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.60. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
