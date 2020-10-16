Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.71.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.60. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.