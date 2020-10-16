Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 1,439 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $56,797.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 65.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 566,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 224,199 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 101.0% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 254,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 127,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 49,746 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 51.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

