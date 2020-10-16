Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

CBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $127.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $56,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.