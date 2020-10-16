CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCL.B. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upgraded CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.50.

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$51.51 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$34.57 and a 52 week high of C$59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

