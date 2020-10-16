Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.62

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th.

Celanese has increased its dividend by 73.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

CE stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

