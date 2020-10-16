Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Celcuity by 85.1% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 364,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 167,462 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,110,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 141,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Celcuity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Celcuity by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

